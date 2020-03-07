|
Georgia May Carlson
Age 73, passed away quietly at home on March 1, 2020 with her family by her side. Georgia was a long time resident of Burdett N.Y. She was predeceased by her parents George and Minnie Carlson. Georgia is survived by her sister's, Amanda Carlson and Star Marks; nephew's, Kenneth Ferris and his wife, Tami, along with their family and Hank Dunham and his wife, Gretchen, along with their family; niece, Lisa Kuper and her husband, Aaron and their daughter; aunt Rosella Trim, and several cousins. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the James D. Barrett Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020