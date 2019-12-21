|
Gerald A. "Jerry" Rumiano
Corning - Gerald A. "Jerry" Rumiano, age 62 of Corning, NY passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Corning Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Born on July 28, 1957 in Corning, NY, he was the son of the late Celso and Marie (VanEtten) Rumiano. Jerry was a graduate of West High School, class of 1975. He was employed as a finisher for Corning Glass Works and later World Kitchen, retiring in 2003 with 25 years of service.
Jerry was a lifetime member of All Saint's Parish where he served as a member of the Resurrection Choir for many years. He was also a past member of the Marconi Lodge. Prior to his illness, Jerry enjoyed working Bingo at both the Marconi Lodge and All Saint's Parish. When he wasn't working, he would enjoy playing Bingo at various local spots. He also loved to sing Karaoke.
Jerry is survived by his son, Andrew (Rebecca) Rumiano of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren: Joshua and Kailyn; brother, Donald Rumiano of Painted Post, NY; nephews and niece: David, Steven, Mark and Susan.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by a brother, Lynn Rumiano.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Carpenter's Funeral Home 14 E. Pulteney Street Corning, NY. A memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 4:00 pm, Father Matthew Jones officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in the family plot in Galeton, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's name may be sent to All Saint's Parish, 158 State Street, Corning, NY 14830.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019