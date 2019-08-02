|
Gerald Archie Fethers
Gillett, PA - Gerald Archie Fethers, 76, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Bradford County Manor surrounded by his family.
The Memorial Service to honor Jerry's life will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 3, 3019 at the Coryland Church, 3028 Hickory Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA with his former pastor and friend Myra Goss officiating. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Troy, PA has been trusted with the arrangements.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019