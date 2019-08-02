Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
the Coryland Church
3028 Hickory Road
Columbia Cross Roads, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Fethers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Archie Fethers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Archie Fethers Obituary
Gerald Archie Fethers

Gillett, PA - Gerald Archie Fethers, 76, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the Bradford County Manor surrounded by his family.

The Memorial Service to honor Jerry's life will be held at 4:00 PM on Saturday, August 3, 3019 at the Coryland Church, 3028 Hickory Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA with his former pastor and friend Myra Goss officiating. The Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Troy, PA has been trusted with the arrangements.

Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.