Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gerald Duane "Brownie" Brown


1948 - 2019
Gerald Duane "Brownie" Brown Obituary
Gerald Duane Brown "Brownie"

Elmira, NY - Passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the age of 71. Relatives and friends are welcome to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St., at Rt. 13, Horseheads NY on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 11AM-12PM with Funeral Services to follow. Interment will be held at Bath National Cemetery, Bath, NY with Military Honors immediately following. Condolences and words of comfort please visit Brownie's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on July 21, 2019
