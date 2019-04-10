|
|
Gerald F. Corrigan
Elmira - Gerald "Jerry" F. Corrigan, age 94 passed away on Sunday, April 7th, 2019. Jerry was predeceased by his wife of 33 years, Wilma (Johnson) Corrigan.
Jerry is survived by his loving daughters, Sharon A. Schultz of Milan, Pa and Bonnie Kennedy of Horseheads, NY; grandsons, Rob Glacken of Wellsburg, NY and Sean Glacken of Hector, NY; several nieces and nephews.
He was a US ARMY combat veteran of WWII. Twice wounded in action in the Pacific. Jerry retired from F.M. Howell after 25 years, eventually becoming a 50 year club member. He enjoyed people and loved making people laugh. He made daily visits to P&C "Tops". He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all. Donations may be made in Jerry's name to the VA Home Base Primary Care, 76 Veterans Ave, Bath, NY 14810.
Calling hours will be on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 1 pm to 3 pm with a funeral service to follow at 3 pm with full military honors at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Jerry's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019