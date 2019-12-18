|
|
GERALD F. TOBEY
Watkins Glen - Age 82, of Watkins Glen, passed away December 16, 2019.
The family will receive friends at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Sunday (Dec. 22) from 1pm-4-pm; followed by a Memorial Service at 4:00pm at the funeral home; reception will be announced; private burial at Lakeview Cemetery.
He was born on May 28, 1937 son of Harry and Thelma Tobey; he attended school in Elmira and Watkins Glen, graduating in 1956. He worked as a teenager and his entire adult life at his father's bakery. Tobe's Bake Shop was started in 1952, with Jerry buying the business in 1973, moving it from its Franklin Street location to the corner of 4th and Decatur and retiring in 1998. He also established, owned and ran Tobey's Bakery Elmira located first on 14th Street then Upper Lake Road in the mid 1960's to early 1970's. His son Jeff opened Tobey's Donut Shop in 2016 in the same location.
Jerry served in the Naval Reserve Surface Division 3-62 from 1954-1962. He was a member of the BPOE Elks Lodge #1546 of Watkins Glen; Moose Lodge #426 Montour Falls, Montour Mechanics Club, American Legion Post #676 of Odessa, and the Seneca Lake Duck Hunters Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoying big game hunting in Wyoming and Colorado, but most of his time was spent making sure his business ran smoothly.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother Alan Tobey; sister-in-law Kay Wellman Tobey; nephew Justin Tobey; and companion Elizabeth Barrows.
He is survived by his three children, Jeffrey (Lorena) Tobey of Rock Stream, Kathy (David) Crans of Watkins Glen, and Kelly (Bryan) Bernal of Elmira; brother, James Tobey of Odessa; grandchildren, Jessica Crans of Nashville, TN, Sarah (Charlie) Scaptura of Watkins Glen, Amanda (John) Morrison of Durham, NC, Jamie Tobey of Rock Stream; Christopher Bernal of Elmira; Michael Bernal of Elmira; great-grandchildren, Hailey and Brady Morrison; Kade Westervelt; Maria Scaptura and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Those wishing may consider a memorial donation in his memory to Care First, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Painted Post, NY 14870 (or online at CareFirstNY.org) Condolences or Remembrances may be expressed to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019