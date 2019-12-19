|
Gerald J. Vasicek "Jerry"
Big Flats, NY - Passed away on Tuesday evening , December 17, 2019 at the age of 63. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-4PM with his Funeral Services to follow at 4PM. He will be laid to rest in Rural Home Cemtery, Big Flats, NY on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1PM. Condolences, words of comfort and a full obituary may be expressed at Jerry's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019