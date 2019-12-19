Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Rural Home Cemtery
Big Flats, NY
Gerald J. "Jerry" Vasicek


1955 - 2019
Gerald J. Vasicek "Jerry"

Big Flats, NY - Passed away on Tuesday evening , December 17, 2019 at the age of 63. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2-4PM with his Funeral Services to follow at 4PM. He will be laid to rest in Rural Home Cemtery, Big Flats, NY on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1PM. Condolences, words of comfort and a full obituary may be expressed at Jerry's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
