Geraldine Elaine Kramarik


1937 - 2020
Geraldine Elaine Kramarik Obituary
Geraldine Elaine Kramarik

Elmira - age 82 of Elmira, NY. Born October 1, 1937 in Ridgway, PA, Gerry went to meet her Lord & Savior on Monday, January 13, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Kramarik Sr., parents Harold Malin and Virginia Moore Vaughn. Gerry is survived by her children, Robert John Kramarik Jr (Julie), Frank Kramarik (Amy), and Lori Kubler all of Elmira; grandchildren Kimberly (Doug) Haskins, Bobby (Sara) Kramarik III, Jennifer (Jody) Johnson, , Kristen Kramarik, Melissa Kramarik all of Elmira, Frank Kramarik-Luth of Marathon FL, Matthew (Teri) Kramarik of Waldorf MD, Kelly Kramarik of Denver CO; sister-in-law Patricia Scott of Lillington NC, several great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. At her request, there will be no services. Donations in her memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or the Chemung County SPCA, 2435 State Route 352, Elmira, NY 14903. Special thanks to the care provided by the staffs of Bethany Courtyard & the Chemung Nursing Facility.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 19, 2020
