Baird Funeral Home
36 Water Street
Dundee, NY 14837
(607) 243-7369
Geraldine Elsie "Gerry" Shaul

Geraldine Elsie "Gerry" Shaul Obituary
Geraldine "Gerry" Elsie Shaul

Watkins Glen - Geraldine "Gerry" Elsie Shaul, age 85, of Watkins Glen, NY passed away peacefully Sunday, December 29, 2019 in the comfort of her home.

There are no prior calling hours. A Celebration of her Life will be held from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday Jan. 5, 2020 at the Mechanics Club 237 W. Main St. Montour Falls, NY.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Rd., Corning, NY 14870.

Arrangements entrusted to the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, NY; to read full obituary and leave online condolences to the family visit www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
