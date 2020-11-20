1/
Geraldine Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geraldine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Geraldine Gray

Geraldine B. Gray, age 96 passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Wheaton's Personal Care Home in Westfield. Born July 8, 1924 in Troy, PA, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Pearl (Warner) Barrett. Geraldine retired from the Chemung County Treasurer's Office. She married Henry F. Gray and they shared 62 years together until his passing in 2010. She is survived by her son, Ronald Gary of St. Cloud, FL; two grandchildren, Amy and Seth Gary and her devoted caregivers, Patrice Wheaton and Linda Lewis. A funeral service will be held at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Tuesday, Nov. 24th at 11:00 AM with Pastor Bob Treat officiating. All Covid 19 precautions will apply. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira, NY. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
(814) 367-5700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved