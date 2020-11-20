Geraldine Gray
Geraldine B. Gray, age 96 passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Wheaton's Personal Care Home in Westfield. Born July 8, 1924 in Troy, PA, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Pearl (Warner) Barrett. Geraldine retired from the Chemung County Treasurer's Office. She married Henry F. Gray and they shared 62 years together until his passing in 2010. She is survived by her son, Ronald Gary of St. Cloud, FL; two grandchildren, Amy and Seth Gary and her devoted caregivers, Patrice Wheaton and Linda Lewis. A funeral service will be held at Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Tuesday, Nov. 24th at 11:00 AM with Pastor Bob Treat officiating. All Covid 19 precautions will apply. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira, NY. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
