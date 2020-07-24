1/1
Geraldine Odom Potter
Geraldine Odom Potter

Elmira - Age 66 of Albany, NY, formerly of Elmira, NY passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at home. She is survived by her siblings Pearline (Bland) McArthur, Sr., Solomon (Nevie Jo) Morgan, Helen (Brooks) Odom; sister-in-law Cynthia Odom; foster daughter Pamela Harris; Godson Marshall Trezevant; cousins Barbara Bell and Curtis Perdue; a host of nieces and nephews; special friends Pamela Trezevant and Pamela Gilliam. Gerry grew up in Elmira in Jones Court and was well known throughout the Elmira community. She loved spending time with her family and friends on special occasions and holidays. She was employed with Traveler's Insurance in Albany for over 30 years. Family and friends are invited to visit Monumental Baptist Church, 1009 Maple Ave., Elmira on Tuesday, July 28th from 11 am to 12 noon. Her funeral service will be held at 12 noon. Rev. Holly Strickland will officiate. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, guests will be limited to 60 people at church. Masks and social distancing required.




Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Monumental Baptist Church
JUL
28
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Monumental Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
