Elmira - Age 78, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019 of congestive heart failure at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. She was born Geraldine Teresa Tamblin on July 25, 1941 in Rochester, NY. She is predeceased by her parents, Eric W. and Teresa Tamblin and her brother Eric G. Tamblin of Rochester, NY. Gerry is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard Shore, her daughter and son-in-law, Erica and Neil Fox of Fairfax, VA, her son Richard William Shore of Alexandria, VA, her sister Caroline Andrews of Rochester, NY, and her two beloved grandsons, David and Ben Fox. After high school, Gerry attended SUNY Fredonia and Elmira College. For 21 years, Gerry was the owner of Gerry's Antiques and Collectables retiring from that business in 2006. Friends may offer their condolences at McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, during the hours of 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Private burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery. The Shore family would especially like to thank Dr. John Schiavone and LPN Carol Simmons of IMAST for their years of support and care. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make a donation in Gerry's name to the ASPCA of Chemung County, 2435 Route 352, Elmira NY 14903, or The Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 388 Upper Oakwood Avenue, Elmira Heights NY 14903.
Published in Star-Gazette from July 6 to July 8, 2019