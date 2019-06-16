|
Gerhard Escher
Horseheads - Age 93 of Horseheads. He was born in Fehrbellin, East Germany on October 5, 1925, where his father owned a Bicycle and Motor-Cycle Shop. Gerhard was drafted as teenager during the waning days of WWII. Upon returning to his home town Gerhard met his future wife Ingeborg Traute. They and 16 other families fled the communists and escaped to West German in the 1950's. They all emigrated to Staten Island, New York. He and Inge built a thriving Gas Station on Clove Road. They were active in the German-American Society, and had a son, Gary. Professionally, Gerhard was the President of the NY State Gas Retailers Association during the 1970's gas crisis, lobbying Washington DC politicians on their behalf. In the late 1970's Gerhard divorced; he moved to Horseheads, NY, where he lived with his companion Marianne Frei and her 2 children, Pete and Christine. Gerhard founded Escher's Tire & Service Center in Elmira, which still exists today. Gerhard and Marianne were active in the Elmira Heights Rotary; he held the chapter presidency in 1997 and was credited as the oldest living member. He and Marianne travelled extensively, both domestically and internationally, to Rotary Conventions. They enjoyed sailing the finger lakes and entertaining. Gerhard had a life-long love of Soccer and enjoyed supporting his goalie son's career at Columbia University. He was active and healthy until his stroke in early 2018. He is survived by his son, Gary Escher with his wife Erika; grand-daughters Allison Escher, Chelsea Escher, and son Gary and wife Erika; beloved companion Marianne Frei; as well as step-children Pete and Christine. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 16, 2019