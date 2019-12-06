|
|
Gertrude B. O'Brian
Corning - Gertrude B. O'Brian, 85, of Corning, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. She was born November 28, 1934, in Chazy Lake, NY, the daughter of Clayton and Freida (Badger) Brooks. She married Darrell O'Brian on June 15, 1957, in Syracuse, NY and was married for 57 years before Darrell's passing in 2015.
Gertrude was a graduate of Lyon Mountain High School in Lyon Mountain, NY and Our Lady of Victory Secretarial School in Plattsburgh, NY. She worked in various secretarial positions before transitioning to her role as a homemaker and mother to four boys. When the time was right, she then returned to work as a Bookkeeper for the Corning Children Center until her retirement.
Gertrude enjoyed a variety of activities including reading, card playing, gardening and bowling. She served many years as secretary for the Corning Women's 600 Club and is a member of the Corning-Painted Post Bowling Hall of Fame. She also found time to volunteer her services to the local March of Dimes and the Corning Board of Elections.
She is survived by her children; Kevin (Jennifer Roberts) O'Brian of Elmira, Marcus O'Brian of Corning, Terence (Marla) O'Brian of Maineville, Ohio and Derek O'Brian of Elmira; Grandchildren, Brenna, Seamus, Izzy, Abigail, Thomas, Tyler, Andrew and Angulia; brother Clayton (Sonny) Brooks of Chazy Lake NY. She was predeceased by her sisters, Shirley, Leona, Valeda and Marjorie.
The family will receive friends at Acly-Stover Funeral Home in Corning, NY on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Saint Peter and Paul Church in Elmira, NY. She will be laid to rest along the side her loving husband Darrell at the Bath National Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019