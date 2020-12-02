Gertrude Jean Hurd
Mansfield, PA - Gertrude Jean Hurd, age 92, of Mansfield, PA, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. She was born on December 5, 1927 in Coudersport, PA, the daughter of Hiram and Phoebe (Smith) Worden. Gertrude was married to the late Harry E. Hurd, Sr. Her family was her world.
Gertrude is survived by her children, Leon Hurd of TN, Edward L. Hurd, Sr. of Mansfield, PA, Rose (Brice) McMillan of Mainesburg, PA, Wendy (Robert Holley) McGuire of Mansfield, Yvonne (Edward Leach) Bryant of TN, Harry (Donna) Hurd, Jr., and Clifford (Robin) Hurd of Wellsburg, NY; several grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and several great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Douglas Hurd; and two brothers.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Hurd Family Cemetery in Galeton, PA. Memorial contributions can be made to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA 16933 to assist the family with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com