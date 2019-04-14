Services
James D. Barrett Funeral Home
1004 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 733-4629
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Brimmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys A. Brimmer


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gladys A. Brimmer Obituary
Gladys A. Brimmer

Pine City - Gladys A. Brimmer Age 88, of Pine City, NY, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Elcor Health Services. She was born on July 7, 1930 in Elmira, NY to the late Charles and Anna (Taylor) Bailey. Gladys was predeceased by her husband, Charles Brimmer, son, John Brimmer, grandson, Jeremy Purvis, granddaughter, Heather Szymanski, great grandson, Benjermin and sons-in-law, Robert McDonald and Robert Sparling. She is survived by her children, Mary McDonald, Charles (Hoot) Brimmer, Connie (Gary) Rabey, Michael Brimmer, William Brimmer, Edward Brimmer and Tammy Sparling; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now