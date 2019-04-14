|
Gladys A. Brimmer
Pine City - Gladys A. Brimmer Age 88, of Pine City, NY, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Elcor Health Services. She was born on July 7, 1930 in Elmira, NY to the late Charles and Anna (Taylor) Bailey. Gladys was predeceased by her husband, Charles Brimmer, son, John Brimmer, grandson, Jeremy Purvis, granddaughter, Heather Szymanski, great grandson, Benjermin and sons-in-law, Robert McDonald and Robert Sparling. She is survived by her children, Mary McDonald, Charles (Hoot) Brimmer, Connie (Gary) Rabey, Michael Brimmer, William Brimmer, Edward Brimmer and Tammy Sparling; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
