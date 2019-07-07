|
Gladys F. Hourihan
Elmira,NY - GLADYS F. HOURIHAN age 90 formerly of Elmira, NY passed away on Thursday July 4, 2019 at Bethany Manor in Horseheads, NY. Gladys was born February 22, 1929 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Richard M. and Constance Crooks Frisk. She married her husband James Hourihan and he pre-deceased her in 1979. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Southside parish for many years. Gladys was a retired cafeteria worker at The Horseheads Central School System and volunteered at the YWCA in Elmira, NY. In addition to her parents and her husband, Gladys was pre-deceased by her sisters and brothers Marie Walters, Constance Malone, Kathryn Hanrahan, Shirley Knox , William Frisk, and Richard O. Frisk. She loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Gladys is survived by her brother and sister-in-law: John and Irene Frisk of Elmira Heights, NY ; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of caring friends . Gladys will be laid to rest next to her husband James in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery in Elmira, NY. A Celebration of Gladys' Life will be held at a time to be announced later this summer. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette on July 7, 2019