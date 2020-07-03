1/
Gladys J. Mesuch
1941 - 2020
Gladys J. Mesuch

Horseheads - Gladys J. Mesuch, age 78 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Jamie Jeanne Mesuch. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Walter Mesuch; children, Pamela (Joseph) Davis, Patricia Mesuch, Kimberly (Steven) Vann, and Michael (Sarah) Mesuch; grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Cameron, Mackenzie, Alexis, Grace, and Zoe; sister, Billie Sue McCauley; and brother, James Pulaski.

As per Gladys' wishes there will be no services. Gladys' tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.






Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
