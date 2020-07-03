Gladys J. Mesuch
Horseheads - Gladys J. Mesuch, age 78 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020. She was predeceased by her granddaughter, Jamie Jeanne Mesuch. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Walter Mesuch; children, Pamela (Joseph) Davis, Patricia Mesuch, Kimberly (Steven) Vann, and Michael (Sarah) Mesuch; grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Cameron, Mackenzie, Alexis, Grace, and Zoe; sister, Billie Sue McCauley; and brother, James Pulaski.
As per Gladys' wishes there will be no services. Gladys' tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com
