Horseheads - Age 87 of Horseheads, NY. She was born October 1, 1931 in Elmira, daughter of the late Joseph and Rachel (Theophilius) Coleman and passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at home after an extended illness. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers and sisters: John Coleman, Joseph Coleman, Harold (Helen) Coleman, Donald Coleman and Mary (Bob) Hurley (Coleman). She is survived by her husband of 46 years, James Sr.; sons and their spouses James Jr (Jamie) and Dennis of Liverpool NY, Sean and Yvette with their children Jaydin, Kade & Keegan, all of Zurich Switzerland; many nieces and nephews especially Laura Ingle and Tom Coleman who helped greatly with her care; her wonderful and loving aide for the last three years Marta Krajnik of Horseheads NY who has become part of the family; Sister in law Rose Coleman of Bonita Springs Florida; her lifelong dear friend and Godmother to Jamie, Barb Zawko of Horseheads NY; and many, many friends. Gladys worked at Lovells Ice Cream Shop, Rose, Kimball and Baxter, Corning Inc, Chase Pitkin and Elmira Savings Bank. She was a woman of strong faith, a wonderful wife & mother, loving friend and a very generous woman who quietly helped countless people through the years. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Thursday, May 2nd from 5 to 7 pm. Her memorial service will follow at 7 pm. Interment will be in Woodlawn National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 14 to Apr. 28, 2019