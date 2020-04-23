Resources
More Obituaries for Glen Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glen E. Baxter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glen E. Baxter Obituary
Glen E. Baxter

Chicago, IL - Glen E. Baxter of Chicago, IL,formerly of Elmira age 69, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Glen was born in Elmira, NY on June 23, 1950. He has three surviving sisters: Rose (Baxter) Dronenburg of Alaska, Darlene (Baxter) Kittle of Binghamton, NY and M. Jeanie (Baxter) Banks of Elmira,NY. Glen also has two surviving brothers: Victor of Michigan and Dave of Elmira NY.

A private memorial service will be held by the family at a date to be determined later. Burial to interment at Woodlawn National Cemetary.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -