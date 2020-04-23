|
|
Glen E. Baxter
Chicago, IL - Glen E. Baxter of Chicago, IL,formerly of Elmira age 69, passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Glen was born in Elmira, NY on June 23, 1950. He has three surviving sisters: Rose (Baxter) Dronenburg of Alaska, Darlene (Baxter) Kittle of Binghamton, NY and M. Jeanie (Baxter) Banks of Elmira,NY. Glen also has two surviving brothers: Victor of Michigan and Dave of Elmira NY.
A private memorial service will be held by the family at a date to be determined later. Burial to interment at Woodlawn National Cemetary.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020