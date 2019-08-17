|
|
Glen L. Smith
Horseheads - Age 91, of Horseheads, NY, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born on November 29, 1927 to the late Howard and Bessie Smith. He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Smith and sister, Doris Struzinsky. Glen is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 67 years, Lucille Smith; his very special children, Cheryl (Stephen) Silvernail, Glenda (Stephen) Sano, Dawn (Bryan) Wilson and Douglas (Suellen) Smith; grandchildren, Jay (Katherine) Silvernail, Ryan Silvernail, Jennifer (James) Eastman, Christen (Joe) Shaw, Mark (Crystal) Stethers, Michaela (Mike) Parker, Jamie (Bridget) Miller, Bradley Miller, Kimberly Smith, David (Megan) Sano and Jessica Sano; great-grandchildren, Lydia, Ava and Brynn Silvernail, Jeremy Silvernail, Connor and Olivia Sano, Noah Bosket, Bradock Salisbury, James Eastman, Joey and Riley Shaw, Alexus Lewis, Blake Stethers, Hunter Parker, Trevor, Tyler and Tanner Miller and Kaylin Miller; brother-in-law's, LaVerne Brown and Lynn Struzinsky; close friend, Tom Drum and by special cousins, Gary and Sharon Puschasic and Trudy and Brian Kepner. Glen was a veteran of the US Navy and he retired from the Horseheads School District. He was a former member of the Relax Squares Square Dancing Club and was a current member of the Big Flats American Legion. Glen and his wife enjoyed many winters as snowbirds in Florida. At this time there will be no service. A celebration of Glen's life will be held on Sunday, August 25th at 2 p.m. at the Big Flats American Legion, 45 Olcott Rd., Big Flats, NY. Glen's family can't thank CareFirst enough for all the care they gave to Glen. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019