Glenn Joseph Scholtisek
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 74. Glenn was born November 14, 1945 in Montour Falls, NY, a son of the late August and Elizabeth Vincent Scholtisek. He is also pre-deceased by sisters, Ann Madison and Kathy Capozzi. He is survived by his son, Chad (Barbara) Scholtisek and their twin sons, Remmell and Luke; sister, Joyce Arms; brother, Ronald Scholtisek and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends. Glenn served his country honorably with the US Air Force, worked at Souther Tier Logistics and was an original founding member of the the local band Velvet. The family will welcome relatives and friends to his Graveside Service at Woodlawn National Cemetery, Elmira, NY on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1PM with Military Honors. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Glenn's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
