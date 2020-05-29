Glenn Marvin Hostetler
Glenn Marvin Hostetler, age 83, of Horseheads, NY and formerly of Westminster, MD, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Waynesboro Hospital, Waynesboro, PA.
Born April 20, 1937 in Uniontown, PA, he was the son of the late Andrew Leroy and Mildred Josephine Waser Hostetler. He was the husband of Susan Schneider Hostetler, who predeceased him in 2015.
Mr. Hostetler enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving for 15 years at sea on the USS Monrovia and USS Rankin for 10 months at a time. Following his honorable discharge he worked for IBM in Boca Raton, FL and then Baltimore, MD, retiring after 25 years.
He is survived by his daughters, Heidi Beard and husband Mark of Waynesboro and Amy Slyter of Myrtle Beach, SC; granddaughters, Susan Ranoull, Samantha and Sarah Kramer; and great-grandchildren Vladamier Overton, Sadie and Stella Hines.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his grandson, Walter Scott Kramer Jr. in 2018.
A private inurnment service will be held in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2020.