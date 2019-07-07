|
|
Glenn "Skip" Pickering Bastian, Jr.
Mansfield, PA - Glenn "Skip" Pickering Bastian, Jr., age 66, of Mansfield, PA passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at The Green Home in Wellsboro. He was born on March 23, 1953 in Blossburg, a son of Glenn and Martha (Bogaczyk) Bastian. Skip was married to Cynthia "Cindy" (Hafer) Bastian. He was self employed as a contractor. Skip was a member of the Mainesburg United Methodist Church and the Tioga County Bass Anglers. He enjoyed bass fishing and spending time with family.
Skip is survived by his wife, Cindy Bastian; his mother, Martha (Bogaczyk) Bastian; two daughters, Sarah Marie (Shane) Stryker of Hillsborough, NJ, Katie (Kevin Bennage) Bastian of Lock Haven; a brother, Scott (Deborah) Bastian of Mansfield; a sister, Barb (Will) Kelly of Blossburg; and a granddaughter, Skylar Stryker. He was preceded in death by father, Glenn Bastian, Sr.
A celebration of his life will be held at The Bogaczyk Farm, 4186 Cherry Flats Rd., Covington, PA 16917, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Tioga County Bass Anglers or Callie Cares Fund, 1770 McConnell Dr., Williamsport, PA 17701. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA 16933, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette on July 7, 2019