Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Bogaczyk Farm
4186 Cherry Flats Rd
Covington, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenn Bastian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenn Pickering "Skip" Bastian Jr.


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Glenn Pickering "Skip" Bastian Jr. Obituary
Glenn "Skip" Pickering Bastian, Jr.

Mansfield, PA - Glenn "Skip" Pickering Bastian, Jr., age 66, of Mansfield, PA passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at The Green Home in Wellsboro. He was born on March 23, 1953 in Blossburg, a son of Glenn and Martha (Bogaczyk) Bastian. Skip was married to Cynthia "Cindy" (Hafer) Bastian. He was self employed as a contractor. Skip was a member of the Mainesburg United Methodist Church and the Tioga County Bass Anglers. He enjoyed bass fishing and spending time with family.

Skip is survived by his wife, Cindy Bastian; his mother, Martha (Bogaczyk) Bastian; two daughters, Sarah Marie (Shane) Stryker of Hillsborough, NJ, Katie (Kevin Bennage) Bastian of Lock Haven; a brother, Scott (Deborah) Bastian of Mansfield; a sister, Barb (Will) Kelly of Blossburg; and a granddaughter, Skylar Stryker. He was preceded in death by father, Glenn Bastian, Sr.

A celebration of his life will be held at The Bogaczyk Farm, 4186 Cherry Flats Rd., Covington, PA 16917, on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm. Memorial contributions can be made to the Tioga County Bass Anglers or Callie Cares Fund, 1770 McConnell Dr., Williamsport, PA 17701. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA 16933, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now