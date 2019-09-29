|
Gloria Ann Jennings
Elmira - "…if I laugh at any mortal thing, 'tis that I may not weep."
Gloria Ann Jennings (née Martelli) was born February 10, 1936 at home weighing 2lbs 4oz. Luckily, she was whisked to St. Joe's where the hospital's new incubator awaited its very first occupant. Gloria delighted telling this story to all who knew her, saying she'd beaten the odds from day one! 83 years later on Monday, September 23, Glo passed peacefully, having lived a life full of music, dance, theater, work, dreams, adventure, felines, fine food, friends and family. Her primary vocational contribution was endless service to others. Balancing all with humor and humility, Glo never missed a beat - she'd make an observation, insert a quirky quip or insightful comment…and summarize "that's all I know." Gloria is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Blair Jennings and Fell Cadwallader with their children, Eli, Emma, Asa and Maisy; son, Steven Jennings (Laura) of Phoenix, AZ; as well as many special Martelli nephews & nieces, Big Monday potluck members, thoughtful neighbors and remarkable caregiver, Marcia. A memorial service honoring her life will be held in November at the family's convenience. If friends are so led, Glo would appreciate your donation to Meals on Wheels of Chemung County or the Chemung County SPCA.
