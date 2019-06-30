Services
Gloria Benjamin


1934 - 2019
Gloria Benjamin Obituary
Gloria Benjamin

Elmira - Gloria Benjamin, Age 85, of Elmira, NY, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Gloria was born on April 13, 1934 in Elmira, daughter of the late William and Carol (Patelunas)Singerhoff. Gloria was also predeceased by her husband, James on December 26, 2013. She is survived by her daughters, Glory Benjamin of Endwell, NY, Carol (Ron) Labuski of West Grove, PA and Kathy (William) Bell of Elmira; sons, Thomas of Elmira and Martin of Horseheads, NY many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brothers, James (Barbara) Singerhoff and William (Alma) Singerhoff; several nieces and nephews. Gloria's wishes were to have private service for her and to be placed in the Veterans Wall in Woodlawn National Cemetery with her late husband, James E. Benjamin. Arrangements are with the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 30, 2019
