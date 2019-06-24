|
Gloria Jean Schaef
Horseheads, NY - GLORIA JEAN SCHAEF Age 78 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Thursday June 20, 2019 at The Arnot Ogden Medical Center. Gloria Jean was born November 17, 1940 in Rochester, NY the daughter of the late Thomas and Anna Harckison Thorick. She married her husband, Ronald E. Schaef, on October 12, 1962 and they would have celebrated their 57th Wedding Anniversary on October 12,2019. Gloria was pre-deceased by her sister-in-law Sandra Gush and many aunts, uncles, cousins , and friends. Gloria Jean is survived by her loving and devoted husband Ronald E. Schaef; sisters-in-law: Cheryl (Mrs. John) Christofaro and Janice Andrew ; several nieces and nephews and cousins including a dear niece Amy Gush and cousins Beverly Allen and Kathleen Miller, and a host of caring friends. There will be no prior calling hours. Gloria Jean will be laid to rest in Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, NY at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 24, 2019