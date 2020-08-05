Gordon (Ray) Evans
Elmira Heights - Gordon (Ray) Evans, 84, of Elmira Heights, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 31, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born on June 14, 1936 in Elmira, he was the son of the late Gordon and Lorraine (Kimball) Evans.
After serving his country in the US Air Force from 1954 to 1957, he was Honorably Discharged on July 1, 1957. On April 16, 1960 he married the love of his life Shirley Ann Hilliker and they shared 60 years of life together.
Ray was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who loved his family dearly. Ray loved his country music and rummage sales on the weekends. He also took great joy in caring for his grand dogs Odie, Charlie and Bella, and always enjoyed gathering with friends and family. His passion for restoring old clocks and radios was a favorite pastime of his. He cherished his friendship with his best friend, Garth Rumsmoke, over the years and the stories they shared.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved son-in-law, James M. Tucker.
Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley A. Evans of Elmira Heights; children, Brenda Tucker of Elmira Heights, Debbie ( Mike) Watson of Concord, NC, Ray (Shawna) Evans of Concord, NC; Kathy Glyvin of Waukesha, WI; sisters, Sharon Bennett of Elmira, June Wilson of Elmira, Shirley Comfort of Maryland; brother, Ron (Jennifer) Evans of Corning; grandchildren, Matthew (Samantha) Hauck of Elmira Heights, Jay Vanderhoff of Elmira Heights, Virginia (Zach) Wolfe of Cary, NC, Aaron (Nesh) Vanderhoff of Toronto, Canada, Michael Evans of Concord, NC; great grandchildren, Deegan Hauck, Bayleigh Vanderhoff, Zenaid Vanderhoff-Pillay as well as many nieces and nephews along with his life-long friend, Garth Rumsmoke.
Burial at Woodlawn National Cemetery will be private. Gordon's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
.