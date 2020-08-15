Gordon J. MattisonHorsheads - Age 61 passed away on August 13th, 2020 in the comfort of his own home. Gordon retired from the Chemung County Nursing Facility after 23 years. Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Nancy Copp Mattison, his two children Kevin James and Terresa Lynn Mattison as well as his lifelong best friend Kevin French. In honor of Gordon's wishes there will be no services. Gordon's family knows he will be dancing and having a great time with the loved ones who predeceased him.