1/1
Gordon J. Mattison
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gordon J. Mattison

Horsheads - Age 61 passed away on August 13th, 2020 in the comfort of his own home. Gordon retired from the Chemung County Nursing Facility after 23 years. Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Nancy Copp Mattison, his two children Kevin James and Terresa Lynn Mattison as well as his lifelong best friend Kevin French. In honor of Gordon's wishes there will be no services. Gordon's family knows he will be dancing and having a great time with the loved ones who predeceased him.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Aug. 15 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved