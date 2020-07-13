1/
Gordon O. Greist
Gordon O. Greist

Elmira - Age 88, passed away peacefully at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Thursday, July 9, 2020. Gordon was born in Hinsdale IL, a son of E. Edwards and Florianne Rold Greist. He was predeceased by his son Gordon-Val Greist. Gordon is survived by his wife of 64 years Jeanne Ann Gehlmeyer and son James Eric Greist. He served in the U S Naval Reserves for 9 years. Private services will be held. Those wishing may remember Gordon with a donation to Montrose PA Broadcasting Corp-WPEL-FM Radio 96.5 FM, P O Box 248 Montrose, PA 18801.




Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 13 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
