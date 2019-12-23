Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
304 N Main St
Elmira, NY
1922 - 2019
Grace Jenkins Obituary
Grace Jenkins

Elmira - Grace E. Jenkins, age 97 of Appleridge Senior Living Center, Horseheads, NY, formerly of Southport, NY. Passed away at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center on Monday, December 23rd, 2019. Grace was the daughter of the late John and Jane Evangiles. She was born in Elmira, NY on December 2nd, 1922. She was predeceased by her husband, Nelson W. Jenkins, and brother, George H. Evangiles. Surviving Grace are her loving daughters: Georgia (David) Jordan of SC and Jane Booker of VA; Grandchildren: Alexander (Allison) Jordan of MN, Christopher (Marie-Luce) Jordan of NC, Alison (Sean) Daugherty of OR and 5 great grandchildren. Memorial services celebrating Grace's life will be held at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 304 N Main St, Elmira, NY on Friday, December 27th, 2019 at 11:00 am. Reverend Wanda Copeland will officiate. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Grace was an English teacher with the Elmira City School District at Broadway Jr High. She was a long time member of the Trinity Episcopal Church. She was an active alumna of Elmira College. Grace loved her volunteer work at the Southport Historical Society, Arnot Art Museum, LPGA at the Corning Country Club, and was a member of NYSRTA. Grace participated in many other civic organizations. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . Please visit www.olthof.com to leave a memory on Grace's tribute wall.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 23 to Dec. 25, 2019
