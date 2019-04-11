Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Cokely
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace M. Cokely


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace M. Cokely Obituary
Grace M. Cokely

Elmira - Grace was born on July 26, 1925 in Canton, PA, daughter of the late Winfield and Myrtle (Carl) Campbell and went to be with God on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. She was 93 years young and died after a struggle with cancer. She passed away peacefully in her home. Grace was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to many people. She enjoyed writing in her journal, reading, Soduku puzzles, sewing, crafting, family times, and decorating her home for any occasion. Also, she was "techno granny" and loved having her grandchildren show her how to use all the latest technology form her I-phone and Apple Watch to her Kindle reader. Grace was a member of Emanuel Episcopal Church in Elmira. In addition to her home decorations, people always commented about her impeccable care in her personal appearance where everything had to be coordinated, from her jewelry, clothing, shoes, purse to her beautiful nails. Surviving are her three children Berry (Kathy) Cokely, Patricia (Melvin) Lee and Pamela Forker; sister Coni Hill; sister-in-law Virginia Pouliot; son-in-law James Symonds along with grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family friends and her canine companion "Taco". Grace was predeceased by her husband Harold; children Scott Cokely and Margo Symonds; brother Lawrence "Sunny" Campbell; sisters Beverly Simpson, Tessa Campbell and Winifred Ostrander; son-in-law Jerry Forker.

Her family would like to thank all the visitors over the many weeks and months, they always provided a pick me up to our mother, especially, her neighbor Wendy Spady. We would like to thank the many health care professionals at the Falck Cancer Center who showed great compassion and kindness to our mother during each visit. She always looked forward to visiting and sharing stories with the staff and other patients and all the fuss made about her fingernails. She also received loving care from all the staff at CareFirst, her best friend and caregiver for many months, Lorena Lamb, and all the other 24/7 caregivers, Cynthia, Barb, Marlene, Tanya, Suzie, Mary and Charlotte.

Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Friday, April 12th from 5 to 7 pm. Her funeral service will be held there on Saturday, April 13th at 11 am. Rev. Robert Atkins will officiate. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now