St Mary's Southside Church
224 Franklin St
Elmira, NY 14904
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
224 Franklin Street
Elmira, NY
1955 - 2019
Greg Thomes Murray Obituary
Greg Thomes Murray

Germantown, MD - Greg Thomes Murray, 64, of Germantown MD died peacefully at Holy Cross Germantown Hospital on November 28, 2019 in Germantown MD.

He was born in Elmira, NY on November 27, 1955. He is preceded in death by his loving parents Cornelius Christopher and Mary Jane (Moyer) Murray and two brothers Paul and Chris.

Greg is survived by his sons Matthew (Jennifer) and Timothy, grandsons Jackson and Nolan, brothers Phil (Judy) and Joel, sister-in-law Cindy, former Sister-in-law Debbie and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on March 14th at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street in Elmira, New York, a burial at Woodlawn Cemetery followed by a reception at Bernie Murray's for friends and relatives.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 11 to Feb. 14, 2020
