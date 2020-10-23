Gregory Alan Smerdon
Painted Post - Gregory Alan Smerdon, age 67, of Painted Post, NY, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at home in Painted Post.
Greg was born August 12, 1953 in Corning, NY. He is the son of Emory J. and Thora F. (Evans) Smerdon.
He was employed at Absolute Care - Three Rivers in Painted Post as a Registered Nurse. He retired in 2019 after serving more than 40 years in the field of nursing throughout the Southern Tier.
Since childhood, Greg was an astrodynamics enthusiast and enjoyed anything to do with rockets, NASA and SpaceX. He also had a more creative side and enjoyed writing music, playing guitar, building model rockets, or cooking the best tacos you've ever tasted. Greg won numerous awards at the New York State Fair amateur wine competition for winemaking. He loved the NY Yankees and the NY Giants and coached small fry football and little league baseball for many years. For those who know Greg, you know he loved to tell stories. He could tell them to such great detailed length you were hoping he might get to that punch line a few minutes sooner! He loved spending time with his family, and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by daughters, Cheri (Jay) LaScolea of Corning, Charlene (Michael) Burns of Colorado Springs, CO; son, Geoffrey (Kelly) Smerdon of Sanford, NC; sister, Brenda (Rene) Smerdon of Mansfield, PA; brother, Bryan (Antoinette) Smerdon of Rock Hill, SC; grandchildren: Abby and Noah LaScolea, Cailynn, Isrielle, and Josias Smerdon, Quinnlan Burns; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Greg was predeceased by his parents, Emory and Thora Smerdon, and his brother, Stephen Smerdon.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Coopers Plains Cemetery in Coopers Plains, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Greg's name to The Dave Clark Foundation - Disability, Dream & Do, 85 Denison Parkway East #130, Corning, NY 14830 or go to D3DAY.com
Greg's family entrusted his care to Haughey Funeral Home, Inc.