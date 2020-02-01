Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
More Obituaries for Gregory Field
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory DeRuyter "Greg" Field


1946 - 2020
Gregory DeRuyter "Greg" Field Obituary
Gregory DeRuyter "Greg" Field

Elmira - Age 73 of Elmira, NY, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Greg was born in Elmira, NY to the late Gerald DeRuyter Field and Francis (Dunn) Field. In addition to his parents, Greg was preceded in death by his brothers Gary D. Field and Gavin L. Field. He is survived by his life partner, April Semel; friend and former wife, Sara Field; daughters Julaine E. Field, Nicole R. Barton (Eric) and Bethany R. Lang (Rob). He has three amazing grandchildren, Bailey Field, Fredric Lang, and June Lang. He has many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Greg graduated from Southside High School in 1964 and played minor league baseball (pitcher) for a brief time. He worked in the corrugated/container industry for fifty+ years. One of his claims to fame was leading a team in designing the 24ft Arc of the Corrugated pirate ship in the Seneca Lake Carboard Boat Regatta. He finished his career with Weyerhaeuser in 2006. He loved hunting, fishing, competitive shooting, golfing, being outdoors, and spending time with his family. Family and friends are invited to call at the Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Ave. Elmira/Southport, NY on Monday, February 3rd, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. A Memorial Service will follow at 6 pm. Internment will occur at the convenience of the family in Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1316 College Ave., Elmira, NY 14901. Greg's tribute wall can be signed in Obituary's at www.olthof.com. A special thank you to Care First for their excellent, compassionate care for Greg and his family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
