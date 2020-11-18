Gregory J. Wood
St. Petersburg, FL - Gregory J. Wood, 35. Born in Elmira, NY March 15, 1985 passed away November 14, 2020. Predeceased by maternal grandparents, Robert and Mary(Creeley) Dieterle.
Survived by mother Nancy(Chuck) Buzzetti, father John(Linda) Wood of Pinellas Park, FL. Brother Christopher (Haley) Wood, Uncles Robert (Linda) Dieterle, Peter (Jodie) Buzzetti II, Aunts Jean Ann (Cliff) Jessup, Deborah Dieterle, Susan (Jim) Holmes, Cindy (Jim) McCann, Nephews Kameron Collins, Ben Forney, many loving Cousins and their families, and special canine companion Layla.
As a child he always awoke with a smile. Even at a young age he was an old soul. Greg fought many battles, but always stayed kind, gentle, and loving.
He did more for people in his short life than others have in a lifetime. Greg will leave much emptiness in the ones that loved him. He had many endearing qualities, but the daily calls to his mother were so special.
Donations in Greg's name can be made to the Chemung County Food Bank.
Please check Taylor Funeral Home obituary website at Taylorfamilyfuneralhome.com
