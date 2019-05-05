Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gregory Lee Johnson 43


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory Lee Johnson 43 Obituary
Gregory Lee Johnson

Nesbit, MS - Age 43 of Nesbit, MS, formerly of Elmira, NY. He was born January 4, 1976 in Elmira, the son of Paul and JoAnn (Belden) Johnson (both retired from the Elmira City School District) and passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 unexpectedly in Nesbit, MS. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters Tanya Johnson (Jeff Saxton) of Elmira and Bobbi Floyd (Chris Floyd) of Geneva, OH; daughters Katelyn, Summer and Haley, who were his world; sister-in-law Kathy Cote Harkness; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and close friends Daniel Santulli of Elmira Heights and Richard & Samantha Coggins of Nesbit, MS. Gregory was predeceased by his brothers Donald Belden of PA and Dennis L. Harkness of Erie, PA. Gregory graduated from EFA. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and hanging with friends. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Thursday, May 9th from 6 to 8 pm. His memorial service will follow at 8 pm. Pastor Mark Dieterle will officiate.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 5 to May 8, 2019
