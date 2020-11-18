1/1
Gregory M. Smith Sr.
Gregory M. Smith, Sr.

Columbia Cross Roads, PA - Gregory M. Smith, Sr., age 73, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Elmira.

Gregory's passions in life were big game hunting, and collecting and restoring antique cars. He was a member of the Elmira Corvette Club. Gregory was a member of the Boy Scouts of America and a member of the former Christ's United Methodist Church. He was employed by both American LaFrance, with over 20 years of service, and Ward LaFrance. Gregory loved his hound dogs.

He is survived by his son, Gregory (Dorothy) Smith, Jr. of Elmira, NY; daughter, Kristen (Jim) Leonard of Erin, NY; twin brother, Gerald (Janice) Smith, Jr. of Millerton, PA; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; long-time partner, Judith Smith of Elmira, NY.

Gregory was predeceased by his parents, Gerald, Sr and Jane (Loot) Smith.

Friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Woodlawn Cemetery, Elmira.

Gregory's tribute wall can be signed at www.olthof.com.




Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
