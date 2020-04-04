|
|
Gregory P. Ermond
Horseheads, NY - Age 76, of Elmira N.Y. passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 30, 2020. He was a graduate of Thomas Edison High School in 1963. Greg was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran with the Special Security Agency (ASA) from 1963-1967, with a tour in Vietnam. He worked in data communications as a Senior Field Engineer for RACAL-MILGO, Inc. supporting the New York Support Information Network (NYSPIN) for most of his career. He was involved in the local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was a devoted Catholic throughout his life and a member St. Mary Our Mother Church in Horseheads, NY. Greg was a supporter of the NRA, and he was a member of the Chemung County Rod and Gun Club. He is survived by his loving family, wife Lydia of 52 years and their 3 children. His daughter, Ann (Michael) Dube of Durham, NC and their sons Matthew and Jack Ryan; son, Gregory (Becky) Ermold of Potsdamn, NY and their sons Peter, Michael, James, Joseph, Thomas and Gabriel; daughter, Mary Ermold; brothers, Robert (Beverly) Ermold of Elmira Heights, NY and Walter (Jackie) Ermold of Big Flats, NY; sister-in-law, Judith Simpson and his nieces and nephews. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and he was an avid sportsman. Greg was described as a devoted husband and father. He had a friendly smile, a keen sense of humor and enjoyed his friendships. He will be greatly missed by his wife, his family and his beautiful cocker spaniel named Reagan. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time but services will be held at a later date at Woodlawn National Cemetery. Donations may be made to . Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Gregory's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020