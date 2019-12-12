|
Guido R. Ziliani
Horseheads, NY - GUIDO R. ZILIANI Age 45 of Horseheads, NY passed away unexpectedly on Monday December 9, 2019 at home. Guido was born July 21, 1974 in Rhinebeck, NY the son of the late Guido D. Ziliani and Noreen Patricia Truston. Guido attended The University of Florida where he played baseball and has always been a die hard Florida Gators fan. He enjoyed working out at SNAP Fitness in Horseheads prior to his heart stent surgery. He attended AA meetings and influenced many individuals through his encouragement. Guido was a Service Manager at Simmons-Rockwell in Horseheads and most recently at Maguire Hyundai-Subaru in Ithaca, NY. He married his wife Stacey Edgar Ziliani on August 2, 2019. Guido loved his family and friends and treasured the time he spent with them. Guido is survived by his wife Stacey and her children Jaidyn Rainbow and Payton Allen; brothers and sisters-in-law: Victor and Tiffany Ziliani of Kansas City, MO and Guy and Bonnie Ziliani of Palenville, NY ; nephew: Jake and Jaclyn Ziliani and grand nephew Hunter Ziliani of Long Island , NY ; niece: Whitney Ziliani Thorton and Andy Thorton and grand niece Ava Thorton of Albany, NY ; long-time friend Andrea Kuhn and Guido's "Little Buddy" Jaxson Kuhn of Horseheads, NY. Guido is also survived by many many friends and loyal customers who he enjoyed serving. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Saturday December 14, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:30 PM. Guido will be laid to rest with his father in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Ocala, Florida. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019