Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Southside Church
Elmira - Age 71, of Elmira, NY passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Bath VA Medical Center in Bath, NY. Guy was born in Elmira on July 18, 1947, son of the late Ann Savino. Guy was also predeceased by his son, Joseph, great grandchildren, Izzybella and Sinaya Beam, sister, Gail Beers, grandmother, Lillian Streeter. Guy was a proud Army Veteran of two tours in Vietnam and the Dominican Republic with the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a Captain to the South Vietnamese Army as an advisor. He received a Bronze Star for valor 1st Oakleaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal for Valor with Oakleaf Cluster, Combat Infantry Badge, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Galentry, Vietnamese Service Medal with one Silver Star and 3 Bronze Stars, among other medals. Guy was a lifetime Yankee fan and enjoyed his frequent trips to Tioga Downs Casino. He was proud of each and everyone of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. He retired from the US Postal Service in Elmira after many years as a clerk. Guy is survived by his wife, Gail (Richardson) Hall; daughters, Jennifer Hall, Julie (Jeremy) Cady, Rebecca (Michael) Krawczyk, Maryjo (Josh) Knapp and Tina Hall; sons, Seth, and David Hall; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, cousins and aunt, Edith Cain. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 12:00 pm in St. Mary's Southside Church with Fr. Scott Kubinski as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Guy's memory to the Vietnam Veterans Museum Ph# (607) 737-2760, at 1200 Davis St., Elmira, NY 14901.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2019
