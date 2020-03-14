Services
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
212 E. 4th St.
Watkins Glen, NY 14891
607-535-4331
Resources
More Obituaries for Guy Beebe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Guy P. Beebe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Guy P. Beebe Obituary
GUY P. BEEBE

Montour Falls - Age 81, of Montour Falls, NY, passed away March 8, 2020. THERE ARE NO VISITATION SERVICES. A GRAVESIDE COMMITTAL SERVICE WITH MILITARY HONORS WILL BE HELD TUESDAY (MARCH 17) AT 11:00AM AT LAUREL HILL CEMETERY, COUNTY ROUTE 10, ALPINE, NY.

He is survived by his loving wife Virginia "Ginger" Beebe; sons, Lawrence (Stacy) Beebe of Huntington Beach, CA, Christopher (Laura) Beebe of Mission Viejo, CA; daughters, Frances (Lindsey) Rodhouse of Hoschton, GA, and Tonya (Jeffrey) Coulter of Memphis, NY; eight grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Connie, Gladys, Harlene, and Marian; and brothers-in-law, Jesse (Jo) Pully, and David (Olinda) Pully. He was predeceased by his brothers, Paul, Clyde, Merton, Neal and Nelson Beebe; and sister, Elsie Brewer; and step-sister, Ione Haven.

Guy honorably served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked as a General Foreman at Westinghouse/Cutler Hammer in Horseheads. His hobbies included many kinds of woodworking, including carving ducks and wood turning. He also enjoyed spending time on his beloved John Deere.

In support of his wife Ginger, the family wishes you may consider a memorial donation in his memory to the , 438 E. Henrietta Rd. Rochester, NY 14620. You may express condolences to the family online at www.RoyceChedzoy.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Guy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -