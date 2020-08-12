Guy W. Dailey



Elmira - Age 84, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Guy was born in Tioga PA a son of Raymond B. and Myrtle (Reese) Dailey. He is predeceased by his wife of 62 years Frances Hill Dailey, sister Dolores Thomas, and brother Ronald Dailey. Guy is survived by his children and their spouses: Dolores and Bill Worboys of Duck River TN, Barbara and Michael Rullo of Elmira, Allan Dailey and Patrick Flood of Poughkeepsie NY, Nancy and Timothy Van Fleet of Elmira; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren; along with his feline companion Mika. Guy was part of the custodial staff at Notre Dame High School for many years. He was a former member of the Southside Baptist Church, currently a member of the United Baptist Church. A private graveside service was held. Those wishing may remember Guy with a donation to either, the West Elmira Volunteer Fire Department, 1299 W. Water Street, Elmira NY 14905 or Notre Dame High School, 1400 Maple Avenue, Elmira NY 14904.









