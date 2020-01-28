|
Gwendolyn M. "Wendy" Doan-Newcomb
Osceola, PA - Gwendolyn M. "Wendy" Doan-Newcomb, 67, of Osceola, PA, died at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020 after her hard fought battle with cancer.
Wendy was born in Wellsboro, PA on November 27, 1952 to the late John and Clarabell (Borrows) Zremski. A native of the Cowanesque Valley, she graduated from Elkland High School. As a young woman, Wendy was employed for 13 years by the Westfield Tannery and later she worked as a daycare provider. Her last occupation, which she truly loved, was as activity director at the Bucktail Campground in Mansfield, PA.
On November 18, 2013, Wendy married her longtime partner, Roger Newcomb at their home in Osceola.
Wendy adored her family and loved her dogs. She enjoyed camping and square dancing. She went all out to celebrate Halloween, which led to her being known as witch Wendy.
Wendy is survived by her husband, Roger Newcomb, her children and their spouses, Blaine Doan (Jamie Covell) of Bath, NY, Brett and Erika Doan of Coatesville, PA, Brian and Marcie Doan of Horseheads, NY and Brandy and Jimmy Stratton of Addison, her step daughters and husbands, Connie and Gary Lampman of Westfield, PA and Brenda and Rusty Houghtaling of Westfield, PA, her grandchildren, Taylor, Jaryn, Jaiden, Jaisek, Karley, Luke, Adam, Josee and Cole, her step grandchildren, Holden, Harley and Kaden, her great grandchildren, Kaislee, Marcie and Luka, her sisters, Betsy (Dan) Gordon of Covington, PA and Kathy (Alex) Hartley of Knoxville, PA along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wendy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Clarabell Zremski and her step grandson, Tyler Lampman.
There will be no services held.
Memorial donations are requested for the Cancer Treatment Centers of America (www.cancercenter.com) or to your local SPCA.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020