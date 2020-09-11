Hal Eighmey, Sr.
Columbia Cross Roads, PA - Hal Eighmey Sr. 72, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, died, September 10, 2020, at home with his children by his side. He was born March 18, 1948 in Elmira, a son of the late LaVerne and Martha (Wheeler) Eighmey. Hal graduated from Troy High School in 1966 and went on to serve in the Army National Guard from 1968-1973 with the Engineer Battalion in Corning. Hal was an electrician and was employed with Micknich Electrical Systems in Horseheads.
Hal enjoyed golfing and was especially fond of Nascar and the Bodine Racing Family. Playing drums, a passion that started at age four, continued throughout life and will be remembered for playing in several area bands.
Surviving are, daughter; Lisa Eighmey-Hartford of Canton, sons; Hal (Diana) Eighmey II of Columbia Cross Roads and Brad (Sarah) Eighmey of Berwick, PA., nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, siblings; Ron Eighmey of Columbia Cross Roads, Steve (Maxine) Eighmey of Breesport, NY, Rosi (Richard) Morgan of Troy, sister-in-law; Debbie Eighmey of Florida, special aunt; Irene Winterstein of Dagget, best friend Steve Micknich and his family, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents; He was predeceased by siblings; Larry and Priscilla.
His wishes were there be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Pepper Funeral Home, Canton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to; Kids' can't fight cancer alone, c/o Matt Geer, 784 Canton, St., Troy, PA 16947.
