1/1
Hal Eighmey Sr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hal Eighmey, Sr.

Columbia Cross Roads, PA - Hal Eighmey Sr. 72, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, died, September 10, 2020, at home with his children by his side. He was born March 18, 1948 in Elmira, a son of the late LaVerne and Martha (Wheeler) Eighmey. Hal graduated from Troy High School in 1966 and went on to serve in the Army National Guard from 1968-1973 with the Engineer Battalion in Corning. Hal was an electrician and was employed with Micknich Electrical Systems in Horseheads.

Hal enjoyed golfing and was especially fond of Nascar and the Bodine Racing Family. Playing drums, a passion that started at age four, continued throughout life and will be remembered for playing in several area bands.

Surviving are, daughter; Lisa Eighmey-Hartford of Canton, sons; Hal (Diana) Eighmey II of Columbia Cross Roads and Brad (Sarah) Eighmey of Berwick, PA., nine grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, siblings; Ron Eighmey of Columbia Cross Roads, Steve (Maxine) Eighmey of Breesport, NY, Rosi (Richard) Morgan of Troy, sister-in-law; Debbie Eighmey of Florida, special aunt; Irene Winterstein of Dagget, best friend Steve Micknich and his family, several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents; He was predeceased by siblings; Larry and Priscilla.

His wishes were there be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Pepper Funeral Home, Canton, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to; Kids' can't fight cancer alone, c/o Matt Geer, 784 Canton, St., Troy, PA 16947.

Share condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Culpepper Funeral Home Inc
3434 N Liberty St
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-2031
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved