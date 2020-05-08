|
Hannelore (Gunther) Avery
Cayuta - Age 85, formerly of Cayuta, NY. Hannelore passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at the MM Ewing Continuing Care Center in Geneva, NY. She was born in Wolfstein, Germany to the late Jacob and Anna (Eyer) Gunther. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Llewellyn in 2016, and daughters Debbie in 1963 and Karen in 1977; along with siblings Siegfreid and Lothar. Hannelore is survived by her loving daughter Susan (James) Mizerak of Farmington, NY; grandchildren Michelle (Paul) Gimelburg, Beth (John) Grzeskowiak, and Melissa Mizerak; great grandchildren Aiya, Marty, and Zoey Gimelberg, and Hunter and Anna Grzeskowiak. Hannelore was a homemaker and an exceptional cook and baker. She enjoyed gardening. Her family was very precious to her; she was a very loving mother, 'Oma' and 'Ur' and (Great) Oma. She will be greatly missed. Her family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone at the MM Ewing for their compassion and excellent care of Hannelore. Due to the present pandemic, ther will be no services. Private interment will be held in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Elmira, NY. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
