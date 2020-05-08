Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Hannelore Avery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hannelore (Gunther) Avery

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hannelore (Gunther) Avery Obituary
Hannelore (Gunther) Avery

Cayuta - Age 85, formerly of Cayuta, NY. Hannelore passed away on Wednesday May 6, 2020 at the MM Ewing Continuing Care Center in Geneva, NY. She was born in Wolfstein, Germany to the late Jacob and Anna (Eyer) Gunther. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Llewellyn in 2016, and daughters Debbie in 1963 and Karen in 1977; along with siblings Siegfreid and Lothar. Hannelore is survived by her loving daughter Susan (James) Mizerak of Farmington, NY; grandchildren Michelle (Paul) Gimelburg, Beth (John) Grzeskowiak, and Melissa Mizerak; great grandchildren Aiya, Marty, and Zoey Gimelberg, and Hunter and Anna Grzeskowiak. Hannelore was a homemaker and an exceptional cook and baker. She enjoyed gardening. Her family was very precious to her; she was a very loving mother, 'Oma' and 'Ur' and (Great) Oma. She will be greatly missed. Her family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone at the MM Ewing for their compassion and excellent care of Hannelore. Due to the present pandemic, ther will be no services. Private interment will be held in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Elmira, NY. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hannelore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -