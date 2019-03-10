|
|
Harlan F. "Ike" Wade
Elmira,NY - HARLAN FOX "IKE" WADE age 83 of Elmira,NY passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday March 4, 2019. Ike was born on March 9, 1935 in Elmira, NY, the son of the late John L. and Eleanor Robb Wade. Ike was also predeceased by his son, Randy M. Wade, 2 brothers and 7 sisters, along with their spouses. He enlisted in the U.S.NAVY on July 1, 1953 and was a recipient of the National Defense Service Medal during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on June 5, 1957. He married his wife, Arlene R. Mowry Wade on August 31, 1957, and together they celebrated 61 years of marriage. Ike was a retired school bus driver with The Elmira City School District. He also was a bartender at the Horseheads Elks Club , Corning Country Club , and Mustico's Restaurant for many years. In addition to his wife, Ike is survived by his children, Allison L. Harper, with daughters, Kaitlyn (Mark) Dittmar and Kristen Harper; son John L. Wade, with daughter Kaela Wade; son Sean D. Wade, with sons Joshua (Kayla) Wade and Kyle Wade; and daughter, Judy L. Wade, with children Briana Moore, Anthony (Cortney) Knight, Jr., and Alivia Knight; three great-grandsons, Courtney and Dashawn Gilmer and Oliver Wade, and two great-grandchildren on the way; two sisters, Barbara Hartman, with daughter, Patricia Robinson, and Cynthia Milton; brothers-in-law, Richard Mowry, Donald (Cindy) Mowry, and Curtis (Shirley) Mowry, Jr., along with several nieces , nephews, cousins , and a host of caring friends. He is also survived by former son-in-law Steven Harper and former daughter-in-law Becky Close. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 2-4 PM at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY. Ike's Funeral Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 4 PM where Full Military Honors will be accorded Mr. Wade. Ike will be laid to rest in Woodlawn National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66676-8517. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019