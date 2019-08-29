Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Harold E. Decker


1961 - 2019
Harold E. Decker Obituary
Harold E. Decker

Elmira - Age 58, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Harold was born and raised in Elmira a son of the late Henry M. and Dorothy (Eddy) Decker. He is also predeceased by his wife of eleven years, Kathleen A. Watts-Decker, brothers-in-law, Raymond Foster and Richard Corey. Harry is survived by his stepdaughter Christine Watts-Wright and her husband Jack Wright of Horseheads; siblings, Rose (Michael) Foster of Lawrenceville PA, Henry (Ellen) Decker of Dover PA , Roxanne Corey of Elmira, Tracey (Daniel) Wheaton of Elmira, William (Bernadine) Decker of Wellsburg NY; brothers-in-law, Michael J. (Bernadine) Welickovitch of Montoursville PA and Kevin M. Welickovitch of Ridgebury PA; along with several nieces and nephews. Harold was retired from the Office of Mental Health in Buffalo where he was a mechanic for seventeen years. He was a member of the VFW #901 and the American Legion Post #443. Harold was an avid NASCAR fan with Dale Jarrett being his favorite driver. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., led by Reverend Ellen Decker. Interment, with committal prayers, will then take place at Fitzsimmons Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
