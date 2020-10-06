Harold J. Connett, Jr.
Mansfield, PA - Harold J. Connett, Jr., age 76, of Mansfield, PA, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Green Home in Wellsboro. He was born on September 14, 1944 in Corning, NY, the son of Harold James and Mary Elizabeth (Wright) Connett. Harold served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam era. Burial will take place in Bath National Cemetery. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements.