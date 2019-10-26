|
Harold L. Bennett
Elmira - Harold L. Bennett, age 86 of Elmira, NY passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Harold served in the US Army as an infantryman during the Korean Conflict in Washington, DC. He was a manager and salesman at Reitech Corp. for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved sharing his passion with his sons and grandchildren. Harold was a lifelong resident of the town of Big Flats on the Bennett Homestead.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon Bennett; his sons, Mike, Harry (Babette), Marty (Maria), George (Lori), Gordy, and David (Jessica) Bennett; brothers, Stanley (Beverly), Fred (Carol), and Alton (Darlene); grandchildren, Tony, Kyle, Matt, Jared, Abby, Riese, Lillian, Blake, Isabelle and Norah; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Harriett Bennett; wife, Fonda Bennett; daughter, Cindy; daughter-in-law, Susan; grandson, Jeff; and sister, Lillian.
Friends and family are invited to call at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY on Friday, November 1st, 2019 from 4 PM to 6 PM. A funeral service celebrating Harold's life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at 11 AM at Maple Avenue Baptist Church, 1548 Maple Avenue, Elmira, NY 14904. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Maple Grove Cemetery. Harold's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019