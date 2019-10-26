Services
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 733-7566
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Olthof Funeral Home
1050 Pennsylvania Ave.
Elmira, NY 14904
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Maple Avenue Baptist Church
1548 Maple Avenue
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold L. Bennett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold L. Bennett Obituary
Harold L. Bennett

Elmira - Harold L. Bennett, age 86 of Elmira, NY passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.

Harold served in the US Army as an infantryman during the Korean Conflict in Washington, DC. He was a manager and salesman at Reitech Corp. for many years. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved sharing his passion with his sons and grandchildren. Harold was a lifelong resident of the town of Big Flats on the Bennett Homestead.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sharon Bennett; his sons, Mike, Harry (Babette), Marty (Maria), George (Lori), Gordy, and David (Jessica) Bennett; brothers, Stanley (Beverly), Fred (Carol), and Alton (Darlene); grandchildren, Tony, Kyle, Matt, Jared, Abby, Riese, Lillian, Blake, Isabelle and Norah; many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Leo and Harriett Bennett; wife, Fonda Bennett; daughter, Cindy; daughter-in-law, Susan; grandson, Jeff; and sister, Lillian.

Friends and family are invited to call at Olthof Funeral Home, 1050 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira, NY on Friday, November 1st, 2019 from 4 PM to 6 PM. A funeral service celebrating Harold's life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at 11 AM at Maple Avenue Baptist Church, 1548 Maple Avenue, Elmira, NY 14904. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Maple Grove Cemetery. Harold's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olthof Funeral Home
Download Now